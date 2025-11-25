UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download now

The UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) recruitment exam has been formally released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In accordance with the Commission's updated schedule, the admit card link has gone live five days before the written exam, as previously indicated.

Thousands of applicants can now obtain their hall tickets via the Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in , with 230 positions to be filled under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

In order to avoid last-minute technical difficulties, candidates are recommended to download and print their admit card well in advance, as it is required for entry into the testing facility.

The Commission followed UPSC's earlier notification that the admit card link would be activated on November 25, 2025.

Follow these steps to download the hall ticket:

Visit the official UPSC website - upsc.gov.in . Click on the 'Admit Card' section on the homepage. Select 'E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC'. Choose the download link for 'Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and/or Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, 2025'. Click on 'Click Here' to proceed. Read and accept the instructions by clicking 'Yes'. Log in using Registration ID/Application Number or Roll Number. Download the UPSC EPFO EO/AO/APFC Admit Card 2025 and print it for future reference.

The EPFO recruitment exam is conducted to appoint Enforcement Officers, Accounts Officers, and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners.

With the issuance of the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025, the recruitment procedure has reached the last stages before the written examination.

Candidates are urged to download their hall tickets as soon as possible, carefully review exam-day rules, and completely prepare for one of UPSC's most difficult recruitment tests.