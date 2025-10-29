UPSC elevates 114 candidates from reserve list of CSE 2024 to vacant central service posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 114 candidates from the reserve list of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 to fill remaining vacancies in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services (Group A and Group B).

Candidates who appeared for the examination can view the list on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in .

Of the total 114 candidates recommended, 94 belong to the General category, 5 to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 13 to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), and one each to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

The commission said in an official notice, “As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 114 candidates which include 94-General, 05-EWS, 13-OBC, 01- SC and 01-ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2024. The candidates, so recommended, will be intimated directly by the DOP&T.”

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the list:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in . On the home page, click on the link to check recommended candidates based on Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 reserve list. Check the PDF displayed on the screen. Find your roll number in the list. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

According to the commission, the candidates will be intimated about the details of their appointment directly by the Department of Personnel & Training.