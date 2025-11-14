UPSC CSE 2025: Portal to fill DAF-II open

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) portal for candidates who have passed the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025.

The move officially starts off the run-up to the Personality Test, the final and most important stage of India's elite recruitment process.

According to the Commission, shortlisted candidates must log on to upsconline.gov.in and thoroughly review their personal, academic, and service-related information.

The portal now requires applicants to add essential documents, validate previously provided information, and ensure that all disclosures match their academic records and identity certificates.

Any difference, no matter how little, may cause a delay in the application process or prompt attention during verification.

Here’s how candidates can fill their DAF-II:

Log in to the official UPSC website using your registered ID and password. Carefully review pre-filled personal information and correct any discrepancies. Enter academic qualifications exactly as they appear on official certificates. Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents in the required format and size. Verify the clarity and legibility of all uploaded files before submitting. Fill in service and cadre preferences after thorough consideration. Save each section before moving to the next and preview the final form. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Candidates who fail to submit the DAF-II on time, or whose documents do not meet verification standards will not be allowed to appear for the Personality Test.