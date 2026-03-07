Behind UPSC 2025 success: Stories of determination and effort

New Delhi: Celebrations erupted across several states as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results for the Civil Services Examination 2025, with successful candidates sharing inspiring stories of grit and determination while speaking to ANI.



In Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, parents of Aastha Jain, who secured the 9th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025, expressed their pride. Her father said, "She secured 4th rank across India in the 12th board examinations. She has also cracked the UPSC exam three times. Currently, she is in the Rajasthan IPS cadre and is undergoing training in Hyderabad."

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Vaibhavi Agrawal, who secured the 35th rank, attributed her success to God, her mentors, coaching, and family support.

"I attribute my success to God, the support of my mentors, coaching and family. As an IAS aspirant, one should continue working hard; persistence is the key to success. Anyone can achieve their goals if they keep trying. As I prepare to join the system, my focus will be on women's empowerment and education," she said.



In Dumka, Jharkhand, Sudipa Dutta, who secured the 41st rank, said her initial schooling was at St Joseph's in Banka, after which she completed her Class 12 in Dumka and graduated in Political Science. "I cleared the exam on my third attempt. On average, I studied for six to ten hours a day, relying mostly on self-study," she added.