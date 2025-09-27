UPSC Chairman to host first-ever live town hall with aspirants on October 1

The session will be broadcast live on DD News and also streamed on the channel’s official YouTube handle, youtube.com/@ddnews .

“In a first-of-its-kind initiative, DD News is hosting a Live Virtual Town Hall with Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chairman UPSC, to directly interact with aspirants and citizens across India,” UPSC announced in an official LinkedIn post.

How to participate

Submit questions in advance: Aspirants can email their queries (video or text) to interactwithupsc@gmail.com between September 28 and 10 am on September 30, 2025.





Ask questions live: Participants can also engage during the town hall by posting on X (Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn with the hashtag #AskChairmanUPSC.





This marks the first-ever live interaction between the UPSC Chairman and government job aspirants, offering a rare opportunity for candidates across the country to voice their concerns and seek clarity directly from the commission’s leadership.