UPSC Chairman to host first-ever live town hall with aspirants on October 1

This offers a rare opportunity for candidates across the country to voice their concerns and seek clarity directly from the commission’s leadership
UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar
UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar(Image: PTI)
Published on

For the first time, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar will directly interact with civil services aspirants through a live virtual town hall on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 12 pm to 1 pm.

The session will be broadcast live on DD News and also streamed on the channel’s official YouTube handle, youtube.com/@ddnews.

“In a first-of-its-kind initiative, DD News is hosting a Live Virtual Town Hall with Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chairman UPSC, to directly interact with aspirants and citizens across India,” UPSC announced in an official LinkedIn post.

How to participate

  • Submit questions in advance: Aspirants can email their queries (video or text) to interactwithupsc@gmail.com between September 28 and 10 am on September 30, 2025.

  • Ask questions live: Participants can also engage during the town hall by posting on X (Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn with the hashtag #AskChairmanUPSC.

This marks the first-ever live interaction between the UPSC Chairman and government job aspirants, offering a rare opportunity for candidates across the country to voice their concerns and seek clarity directly from the commission’s leadership.

