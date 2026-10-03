UPSC Centenary: PM Modi honors institution's 100-year legacy and releases commemorative coin

PM Modi further said, "As part of this 100-year journey, a memorial, a postage stamp and a coin have just been released here. A compilation of 100 important case laws has also been released. I pay my respects to all the distinguished personalities associated with this 100-year journey and extend my best wishes to all of you. I was just visiting a small gallery that has been set up here. I would also urge all of you to visit it; it will take only 10-15 minutes, so please do take a look."