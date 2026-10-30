UPSC aspirant arrested in Kanpur for making fake bomb threat call claiming links with Pakistan

New Delhi: A 23-year-old UPSC aspirant was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly orchestrating a prank call to his former roommate in Mukherjee Nagar here, falsely claiming that a Pakistan-based terror organisation was planning blasts in the national capital, police said on Friday.

Police identified the accused as Suraj Verma, originally from Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

"He used a landline phone installed at a relative's house in Kanpur and modulated his voice to make the call appear as if it was coming from someone associated with a cross-border terror organisation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said.