UPSC 2025: Kakinada’s Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra ranks highest in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra from Kakinada emerged as the topper from Andhra Pradesh in the Civil Services Examination 2025, securing All India Rank (AIR) 23, according to the results announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday.

A B.Tech graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kanpur, Chandra has steadily improved his performance over multiple attempts. He had earlier secured AIR 392 in 2024, AIR 162 in 2023 and AIR 314 in 2021. Following his 2023 result, he was serving as an IPS probationer and undergoing training.

Several other candidates from Andhra Pradesh also figured in the final merit list. Notably, six candidates from the State had earlier cleared the examination in previous attempts.

Srigiriraju V P S Sai Krishna (AIR 125), a native of Tadipatri in Anantapur district, is currently serving as the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) at Kolimigundla in Nandyal district.

Earlier, he secured 42nd rank in the Group-1 examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and was appointed MPDO in 2023.

Sai Krishna completed his B.Tech from BITS Pilani and worked as a software professional for about five years before preparing his dream of entering the civil services.

Demonstrating perseverance and dedication, he secured AIR 125 in his fifth attempt in the 2025 examination with Psychology as his optional subject.

Speaking to TNIE, Sai Krishna expressed happiness over his achievement and said the constant encouragement and support from his parents, wife and sister played a crucial role in his success and helped him remain focused throughout his preparation.

Chakka Snehith (AIR 139) from Pithapuram in Kakinada district, a B.Tech graduate in Electrical Engineering from IIT Gandhinagar, had earlier secured AIR 94 in the 2024 Civil Services Examination.

Chejarla Aswani Kumar (AIR 256) also figured in the list, while Dommeti Vinay (AIR 282) belongs to Brahmanagudem village in East Godavari district. A graduate of NIT Durgapur, Vinay had earlier secured AIR 274 in 2024.

Masammagari Pavan Kumar Reddy (AIR 297) from Kurnool district is a medical doctor who completed his MBBS from Kurnool Medical College.

A resident of Prakash Nagar in Kurnool city, his father Krishna Reddy works as a headmaster at Panchalingala Mandal Parishad Elementary School in Kurnool mandal.

Pavan Kumar Reddy improved his rank from AIR 375 last year.

Among others, Kesaboina Akhil Sainadh (AIR 566) from Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Palli Pramod Vishnu (AIR 640) from Vizianagaram district, Potupureddi Bhargav (AIR 738) from Vizianagaram, Kummari Sravan Kumar (AIR 768) from Chittoor district, Korapothula Sreekar Raj (AIR 806) from Kurnool district and Gogula Rajasekhar (AIR 920) from Bapatla district also secured ranks in the Civil Services Examination.

This story has been written by BSN Malleswara Rao, K Madhu Sudhakar of The New Indian Express.