Uttar Pradesh's proposed Forestry and Horticulture University in Gorakhpur will have a mandate that extends beyond degree programmes, with provisions for research, specialist training for government personnel and the transfer of scientific findings to farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh Forestry and Horticulture University Act, 2026, provides for undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes, along with short-term diploma and certificate courses in forestry, horticulture, allied sciences and social sciences. It also requires the institution to conduct strategic, basic and applied research in these fields.

Its academic programmes are expected to cover the following areas:

Forestry: Silviculture, plant breeding, farm forestry and forest conservation

Horticulture: Fruit and vegetable science, floriculture, plantation crops and spices

Wildlife and biodiversity: Wildlife conservation and ecological management

Agroforestry: Integration of trees with agricultural systems

Natural resource management: Sustainable use and conservation of natural resources

Climate change: Research and education related to climate and environmental challenges

Allied disciplines: Sericulture, medicinal and aromatic plants, mushroom cultivation, landscaping, beekeeping, and processing and marketing of horticultural produce

The university's degree programmes will include bachelor's, master's and doctoral courses, alongside short-term diploma and certificate programmes in forestry, horticulture, allied sciences and social sciences.

A key part of its mandate is agricultural and forestry extension. The university is expected to assess and refine technologies developed through research and facilitate their adoption by farmers and other stakeholders. Its extension programmes will include demonstrations and training to support agroforestry, horticulture and wood-based production.

The Act also provides for the establishment of regional or zonal research stations and sub-stations in different agro-climatic zones of Uttar Pradesh, subject to state government approval. These centres could support research tailored to local environmental and agricultural conditions.

The legislation requires the university to integrate teaching, research and extension. Faculty members involved in teaching will also be expected to contribute to research and extension activities, while research and extension staff will participate in teaching and research.

The institution will also be expected to coordinate with government departments, research organisations and other agencies working in forestry and horticulture. Its mandate includes capacity-building programmes and the dissemination of research findings through field-level activities.

India already has a network of specialised institutions working in forestry research and education. The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), an autonomous body under the Union Environment Ministry, coordinates forestry research, education and extension through nine regional research institutes and four research centres.

ICFRE's work covers areas including climate change, biodiversity conservation, desertification and sustainable management of natural resources. Its Directorate of Education also supports forestry education through accreditation and grants to eligible universities and colleges.

The Directorate of Forest Education, meanwhile, oversees professional training for State Forest Service officers and Forest Range Officers, alongside support for the training of frontline forest personnel.

The Gorakhpur university's proposed role in education, research and extension will therefore place it within an existing national framework of forestry institutions. Its effectiveness will depend on how it develops academic programmes, research facilities, partnerships and field-level training once it becomes operational.

The Uttar Pradesh government approved the university's establishment in April 2026. The legislation was subsequently enacted in August. The institution is proposed to come up in the Campierganj area of Gorakhpur.