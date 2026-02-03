Uproar in Kerala Assembly as Oppostion MLAs stage protest



"Before taking the initiative to teach school students, the Speaker should first teach these members (Congress MLAs) the Constitution. Only then can the Assembly function smoothly," Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

On February 2 too Speaker Shamseer rejected an adjournment motion notice moved by the opposition in the Legislative Assembly, stating that the issue does not have urgent public importance.

The notice raised concerns over alleged irregularities in granting parole to CPM convicts involved in the Payyannur steel bomb attack case, in which they were sentenced to 20 years.Opposition members protested on the floor of the House following the decision.

