UPPSC RO & ARO Mains 2023 dates announced

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has confirmed the schedule for the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (UPPSC RO & ARO) Mains Examination 2023, with the main papers set for January 31 and February 1, 2026.​

The General Studies paper will be held on January 31, running from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. Later that day, from 2 pm to 5 pm, candidates will sit for the second paper, which is split into two sections.

The first part, from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, will be a conventional written test in General Hindi and Essay Writing. The second section, from 4.30 pm to 5 pm, will be an objective test covering general vocabulary and grammar.​

On February 1, the Hindi Essay paper will take place from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Deputy Secretary Virendra Mani Tripathi confirmed the schedule, urging candidates to monitor the official UPPSC website for further updates and instructions.​

The announcement follows the release of the preliminary exam results on September 16, where 7,509 candidates qualified for the UPPSC RO & ARO Mains examination. Of these, 6,093 are eligible for 338 Review Officer posts, 1,386 for 79 Assistant Review Officer posts, and 30 for two Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) posts.​

A total of 10,76,004 candidates applied for the recruitment, with approximately 4,54,589 appearing for the preliminary exam held on July 27, 2024.​

The UPPSC has advised all candidates to stay informed through official channels and to prepare for the upcoming UPSC RO & ARO Mains examinations as per the announced schedule.​