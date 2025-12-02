UPPSC PCS prelims 2025 results OUT: More details here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the result of the UPPSC PCS 2025 (UPPSC Provisional Civil Service) preliminary exam today, December 2.

The Commission has made the UPPSC PCS 2025 prelims result link available at uppsc.up.nic.in . As many as 11,727 individuals will now appear in the next stage of recruitment.

The answer keys were made public by the Commission on October 18, and candidates were able to raise objections against the answer key.

Based on the objections received on the UPPSC PCS provisional answer key, the Commission generated the final answer key and announced the UPPSC PCS prelims result 2025.

How to download UPPSC PCS 2025 prelims result:

Visit the official website of UPPSC — uppsc.up.nic.in .

Click on the designated UPPSC PCS answer key 2025 link available on the home page

Check and download the result

The UPPSC PCS preliminary examination was held on October 12 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm in 75 districts across the state.

According to sources, out of around 6.26 lakh registered students, 2.65 lakh took the exam. In Prayagraj, only 14,339 (50.54 per cent) of the 28,368 registered candidates at 67 centres appeared, while 14,029 (49.46 per cent) were absent.

Candidates who pass the Main exam will be considered for the Interview phase. The UPPSC will post other information, such as the Main exam dates and admit card, on its official website in due time.