UPPSC gears up for PCS 2025 prelims with 1,435 centres | Helpdesk available for candidates facing issues

With the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) preparing for the PCS 2025 Preliminary Examination on October 12, arrangements are being finalised across all 75 districts of the state.

Over 6.26 lakh candidates will appear for the exam, with 1,435 exam centres set up to accommodate them.

For the first time, room inspectors in the district will undergo formal training before the exam day, a step aimed at ensuring a smoother and error-free conduct of the high-stakes examination.

Admit card helpdesk for candidates facing issues

Several aspirants have reported difficulties in downloading their admit cards despite completing the application and fee payment process.

To assist these candidates, UPPSC has opened a dedicated inquiry counter at Gate No. 3 of its Prayagraj office. The helpdesk will operate from October 6 to 8, between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. Affected candidates are required to bring a printout of their application form from Step 4 of the online process, as available on the UPPSC website.

Omkar Nath Singh, Under Secretary of the Commission, said that representations from around 2,000 candidates prompted the establishment of this special helpdesk.

Exam schedule and format

The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Preliminary Exam 2025, along with the ACF/RFO Preliminary Exam, will be conducted in two shifts:

First shift: 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Second shift: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

To ensure fairness during the examinations, sector and static magistrates will be deployed at each centre. Half of the room inspectors will be sourced from schools other than the one where the exam is being conducted, while the remaining 50 per cent will be inter-school inspectors, helping maintain impartiality throughout the process.