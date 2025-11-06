Uploading details on SSC portal worries school managements in Telangana

They urged the department to grant additional section permission to all schools where student enrolment exceeds the current limit or to permit 55 students per section for the SSC Public Examinations in March 2026, continuing the long-standing practice.

S Madhusudhan, president, TRSMA, said, “This academic year, let it be government school or a private school for Class 10, if the student strength, for instance, in section A is more than 55, then the SSC portal is not accepting. Similarly, if the strength is more than 40 then it is suggesting obtaining permission for an additional section.”

From Classes VI to IX, schools have been permitted to enrol 55 students per section. Restricting Class X to 40 students from the second section onwards will force schools either to drop around 15 students or to apply for an additional section, which is not feasible at this stage.