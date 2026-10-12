UPI MDR may push costs onto consumers despite surcharge ban: IIT Bombay report



Using August 2026 data, the report estimates that merchant UPI transactions were worth nearly Rs 9 lakh crore, of which around Rs 6 lakh crore involved payments above Rs 2,000. Assuming an effective average MDR of 0.25 per cent, it projects monthly revenue of Rs 1,500 crore.

The report also flags an existing burden on UPI users at outlets that accept credit cards. It estimates that the cost of credit card merchant fees indirectly borne by users of UPI, debit cards and cash could have reached Rs 26,000 crore in FY26.

Since merchants generally maintain common prices across payment methods, these customers may end up subsidising the rewards and benefits offered to credit card users, it said.