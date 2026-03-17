UPI in Sri Lanka: NPCI International steps up efforts to boost payments for Indian tourists

The initiative is aimed at supporting Sri Lanka's growing digital economy while reinforcing economic and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka.



"NPCI International is committed to building trusted, interoperable payment corridors that bring countries closer through technology. Our engagement in Sri Lanka reflects a shared vision to enhance digital payment acceptance, simplify travel and commerce for millions of people, and create value for local businesses and the wider economy," said Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO, NPCI International.

