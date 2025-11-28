Uphold public interest, Himachal Governor tells HPF&AS trainees

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday urged trainee officers of the HP Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) to uphold public interest as their foremost priority and to work with integrity, discipline and a deep sense of duty.

Congratulating the trainee officers, the Governor said that their selection reflects their dedication, perseverance and commitment to public service.

He said that they would soon shoulder the crucial responsibility of ensuring prudent financial management in the state.