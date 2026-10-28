UPESSC dismisses social media rumours on reservation in 17,000 teacher vacancies, urges reliance on official sources

Lucknow/Prayagraj (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has dismissed as "baseless" rumours being circulated on social media about reservation in the recruitment to more than 17,000 posts of assistant teachers in aided secondary schools.
UPESSC Chairman Prashant Kumar has clarified that the reservation policy for the advertised posts has been implemented in a completely transparent manner, in accordance with the established government rules and prescribed procedures, according to a UP government statement.
"The misinformation being spread about reservation by certain undesirable elements and organisations on social media and other platforms is baseless and misleading," Kumar said.
He appealed to teacher aspirants and the general public not to believe "misleading" information or rumours circulated on social media or through any unauthorised source, and not to forward or share any such "baseless" posts.
He also urged candidates to rely exclusively on the Commission's official website for any authorised and authentic information related to the recruitment process, the statement said.
He said the Madhyamik Shiksha Nideshalaya had identified and compiled vacant posts, school-wise, subject-wise and category-wise, including reservation categories, across various aided schools in the state and submitted the requisition to the Commission.
Aided secondary schools in the state are recognised as 'single units', and the management of the respective school is the appointing authority, the statement said.
Accordingly, since each school is treated as a single unit, the category-wise allocation of posts is determined separately for each school based on the number of sanctioned posts there, in accordance with the applicable reservation rules.
Reservation is not applied to the aggregate number of posts across the entire state or at the Directorate level, the statement said.
The Commission has previously conducted recruitment processes under the same rules and statutory framework, including Advertisement Nos. 01/2022 and 02/2022, in line with the government's objectives and with complete integrity, impartiality and adherence to prescribed provisions, it said.
The UPESSC chairman further said that the government has also clarified the factual position through its official social media handle, 'E-Gyan Ganga-UP'.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.