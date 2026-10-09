UPESSC advertises 17,059 education posts, exams scheduled for November and December

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has advertised 17,059 posts across the state’s higher, secondary and basic education departments, with recruitment examinations proposed for November and December 2026. The recruitment drive includes vacancies for principals, assistant professors, assistant teachers and lecturers.

According to commission chairman Prashant Kumar, 2,047 posts have been advertised in higher education. These include 111 principal posts and 1,936 assistant professor posts. The assistant professor recruitment examination is proposed for November 19 and 20, 2026.

The secondary education department accounts for 3,504 vacancies, including 897 assistant teacher posts and 2,607 lecturer posts for postgraduate-trained teachers (PGTs). The examination for assistant teachers is proposed for December 3 and 4, while the PGT examination is scheduled for December 15 and 16, 2026.

The largest share of vacancies is in basic education, with 11,508 assistant teacher posts for urban primary schools. The examination for these posts is also proposed for December 3 and 4. The state will additionally conduct a Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET).

The 17,059 education posts account for nearly 17 per cent of the Uttar Pradesh government’s target of filling one lakh posts. The examination dates reported by the commission are proposed schedules; candidates should consult the relevant official recruitment notices for confirmed dates, eligibility criteria and application details.