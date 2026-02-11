UPES hosts DrishtiKone 2.0 in Mumbai to strengthen industry–academia dialogue on AI and leadership

Mumbai : UPES Dehradun hosted the second edition of DrishtiKone, an invitation-only leadership forum, in Mumbai. The platform brought together senior industry leaders and members of the university’s academic leadership to discuss the evolving relationship between artificial intelligence (AI), executive judgement, talent strategy and higher education.

Conceived as a closed-door dialogue, DrishtiKone is designed as a long-term strategic platform to facilitate candid discussions between academia and industry. The forum aims to explore emerging trends shaping the future of work and learning, while identifying ways to strengthen collaboration between universities and organisations.