UPES, Harvard Business Impact partner to boost experiential learning

UPES has entered into a partnership with Harvard Business Impact (HBI) to strengthen experiential and case-based learning across its undergraduate and postgraduate management programmes.

The collaboration will provide students with access to Harvard Business School case studies, Harvard Business Review articles, multimedia content, podcasts and other academic resources through a comprehensive institutional licence. The initiative aims to expose students to real-world business challenges and contemporary management practices.

According to the university, the partnership will also introduce eight business simulations annually, enabling students to apply theoretical concepts in practical decision-making scenarios. In addition, students will have access to bridging courses in areas such as finance, accounting, management communication, quantitative methods and spreadsheet modelling.

The programme will further include access to Harvard Business Impact's ManageMentor platform, which offers self-paced modules focused on managerial and leadership skills.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Abhishek Sinha, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Student Success), UPES, said, "The future of management education lies in bridging academic learning with real-world business challenges. Our collaboration with Harvard Business Impact will provide students with access to globally recognised case studies, immersive simulations, and experiential learning opportunities that strengthen analytical thinking, decision-making, and leadership capabilities."

The partnership also includes faculty development initiatives designed to support curriculum enhancement and teaching practices. These include workshops on case-based teaching, curriculum mapping support, educator accounts and webinars on topics such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation and hybrid learning.

Dviwesh Mehta, Director, Harvard Business Impact, India, said, "UPES shares our belief that management education must evolve as rapidly as the world students are preparing to lead. Through this collaboration, we're equipping learners with immersive, practice-driven experiences that provide authentic business decision-making opportunities."

The university said the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to integrate industry-relevant learning experiences and global academic resources into management education.