UPES, EY India launch seven industry integrated programs

UPES School of Business and EY India have launched seven new academic programmes under a structured industry–academia partnership, expanding their portfolio of co-designed and co-delivered courses across management and undergraduate disciplines.

The new offerings include three MBA programmes in Artificial Intelligence for Business, Financial Technology, and Investment Banking and Capital Markets, along with four undergraduate degrees in Data Science and AI, Accounting and Finance, Banking and Insurance, and International Finance.

With this expansion, the partnership now covers eight programmes in total, combining academic instruction with direct industry input. The collaboration is designed to integrate professional expertise into classroom learning, giving students early exposure to real-world business practices.

The programmes have been developed in response to changing industry demands, including advances in artificial intelligence, the growth of digital financial systems, and increasing regulatory complexity. Both institutions said the aim is to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional application by embedding industry practices within degree-level education.

A key feature of the initiative is the scale of practitioner-led teaching. The MBA programmes will include over 600 hours of instruction delivered by EY professionals, while undergraduate courses will include more than 270 hours, offering students direct exposure to industry methodologies and real-world contexts.

Md. Furqan Warsi, Partner, FAAS, EY India, said, “The pace and nature of disruption across business, finance and technology demand a fundamentally different approach to how future professionals are prepared. Through this partnership, we have worked to bring industry practice into the academic journey from the beginning.”

Arup Majumdar, Associate Dean, School of Business, UPES, said, “These programmes reflect the need for higher education to respond to rapid changes in the business environment. By combining academic depth with practitioner insight, we aim to equip students with the skills and adaptability required for the future workplace.”

The initiative is part of a broader push towards industry-integrated education models, with both institutions aiming to strengthen employability and prepare graduates for evolving roles across sectors.