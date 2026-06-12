UP universities asked to set up anti-radicalisation units to prevent religious conversion attempts

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Governor House has initiated measures to curb alleged forced religious conversion attempts on higher educational institution campuses by issuing directions to Vice-Chancellors and directors of universities across the state to establish anti-radicalisation units.

A letter issued by the office of Governor-cum-Chancellor Anandiben Patel asked universities and higher educational institutions to immediately implement preventive measures to check such incidents. The communication, dated May 29 and issued by the Uttar Pradesh Governor Secretariat, directed authorities to remain vigilant and ensure a “safe, religion-neutral and academic environment” on campuses.