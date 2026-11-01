UP to set up Sadar Patel Skill and Employment Zones in all 75 districts: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced plans to establish Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Skill and Employment Zones in 75 districts to provide industry-oriented training and facilitate job placements for youths and other job seekers.
Addressing a programme on the occasion of Patel's 151st birth anniversary, Adityanath said the initiative has been launched in five districts -- Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Gautam Buddha Nagar -- while funds have been earmarked for centres at all 18 divisional headquarters.
The state government will provide funding, while local authorities will arrange land for the centres, which will be developed in partnership with industries and other institutions, he said.
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is setting up a major centre in Gautam Buddha Nagar in collaboration with Tata, while the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority has also joined the initiative, he added.
The centres will register job seekers, assess their interests and qualifications, provide suitable skill training and facilitate placements in factories, institutions and other workplaces, Adityanath said.
Those aspiring to work abroad would also receive training in the languages and skills required in their destination countries, he added.
The chief minister said the government has signed memorandums of understanding with several organisations to bring industry expertise and technology into skill development programmes.
Describing Uttar Pradesh's young population as its biggest strength, he stressed the need to equip the workforce with relevant skills to improve employment opportunities.
He also highlighted the potential of food processing and value addition in boosting farmers' incomes, saying processing, packaging and marketing could significantly enhance the value of agricultural produce.
Targeting previous governments, Adityanath alleged that 'mafia' groups had controlled employment opportunities and deprived the youth of jobs.
He claimed that his government has provided direct government employment to more than 9.5 lakh youths over the past nine years. The 'One District One Product' initiative has generated employment for over 3.25 crore people, he added.
Improved law and order has also encouraged industrial development and created job opportunities, he said.
Adityanath congratulated the youths who received job cards at the programme and those planning to start businesses under the CM Yuva scheme.
He urged students to pursue skill development courses alongside their regular academic studies to enhance their employment prospects.
Earlier, the chief minister paid tributes to Patel, recalling his role in integrating more than 563 princely states after Independence and describing him as the architect of India's unity.
He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with advancing Patel's vision of a united and strong India, citing the country's economic growth and progress in the digital sector.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.