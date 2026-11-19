Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Thursday announced the setting up of a fisheries university in Gorakhpur and an aqua fisheries park spread over 100 acres in the Ramgarh area, saying the projects would provide education, training and business opportunities to people associated with the sector.
Speaking at a programme attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the foundation-laying ceremony of the state's first Forestry and Horticulture University, Nishad said the fisheries university had already received approval and its inauguration would take place in Gorakhpur soon.
He said the aqua fisheries park would bring multiple facilities under one campus, including academic programmes, practical training and support for fishery-related businesses.
"People will be able to study and learn the trade in the same campus, and all the necessary facilities and resources will be made available to them," he said.
Nishad also said a World Fish Centre had been established in Gorakhpur and would be inaugurated soon. He claimed Uttar Pradesh had emerged as the country's leading state in fish production, with the fisheries department receiving thousands of crores of rupees in support from the Centre over the past six-and-a-half years.
Targeting previous governments, Nishad alleged they had focused on developing their own constituencies and people rather than the entire state.
"Their only work was to develop their own areas, their own people and their close associates. They had nothing to do with the people of other regions," he said.
Praising the Yogi Adityanath government, he said it had strengthened the rule of law and accelerated development through frequent cabinet meetings and decisions in the public interest.
He also credited the state government with flood-control measures, including embankments and lift canals, saying these had helped protect crops and improve farmers' prospects in the region.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.