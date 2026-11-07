Up to class 5 in Delhi schools directed to operate in hybrid mode amid worsening pollution

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government and private schools to conduct classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode in view of worsening air quality in the national capital.

The directive, issued Friday, applies to all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, as well as those run by the NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board.

All the government and private schools in Delhi will conduct classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode, allowing students to attend either in person or online, it stated.