UP to build sports colleges in all divisions ahead of 2030 Commonwealth Games: CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that their government will build sports colleges in every comissionary for, so that when the 100th edition of the Commonwealth Games is held in Ahmedabad in 2030, the sportspersons from the state could lead the country.
"We have decided that sports colleges will be built in every commissionary (divisions), and they will be developed as a centre of excellence for a particular sport," the chief minister said.
He said that the sports university, sports colleges, and centres of excellence in the state are aligned with India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, which will enable India to win the maximum number of medals when the Olympics are held. For this, the youth of Uttar Pradesh should also contribute their share.
He said that they will start the work now, so when the 100th edition of the Commonwealth Games is held in Ahmedabad in 2030, then the sportspersons from the state will lead the country.
Emphasising discipline and unyielding spirit, Adityanath said, "Behind every single medal lies a story of its own. That story is not merely a tale of destiny; behind it lies a struggle. Behind it lies discipline, and behind it lies an unyielding spirit --- a firm resolve never to give up." He added that we must remember that talent provides the start, but it is hard work that carries one to the finish line.
"A person who falls is the one who will rise, and the one who rises is the one who will triumph. Remember that the one who trembles at the prospect of falling will never be able to rise again. And the one who shows negligence in rising or in any way faces difficulty in doing so, will never be able to come close to victory," Adityanath said.
Yogi Adityanath was addressing a ceremony held for the distribution of appointment letters and prize money to international medal-winning athletes.
In a statement, the UP government said that appointment letters were presented to six international athletes; the 'Laxman Award' was conferred upon five athletes, and the 'Rani Lakshmibai Award' upon four athletes; additionally, prize money was distributed to 14 other athletes.
The chief minister also electronically transferred financial assistance to the athletes from the 'Eklavya Kreeda Kosh' (Eklavya Sports Fund).
He congratulated the recipients of appointment letters, the winners of the Laxman and Rani Lakshmibai awards, and the medal-winning athletes.
He said that the time has come to increase the prize money associated with the Laxman and Rani Lakshmibai awards. He emphasised the need to raise the award amount from the current Rs 3.11 lakh to Rs 10 lakh each, effective from the coming year.
The chief minister directed the Sports Department to formulate and submit a proposal to this effect.
The 'Laxman Award' winners get a cash prize of Rs 3.11 lakh, a bronze statuette, and a citation. Similarly, the winners of the 'Rani Lakshmibai Award' receive a cash prize of Rs 3.11 lakh, a bronze statuette, and a citation.
Drawing a comparison with the earlier regime, Adityanath said, "There was a time when sports were neglected. Athletes possessed talent, but lacked a platform. Sports grounds had been encroached upon by the land mafia.
Government budgetary allocations would fall prey to corruption. Sports became a part of the Central Government's agenda in 2014. In this state, serious thought was given to sports only after 2017. Our budget for sports has increased manifold."
"Today, the state possesses opportunities, resources, and talent. The government has made efforts to enhance sports infrastructure and facilities", he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.