UP TGT recruitment exam underway amid extensive security measures

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment examination for 3,539 teaching posts commenced on Wednesday under stringent security arrangements across the state.
More than 8.6 lakh aspirants are appearing for the competitive test.
The examination is being conducted over two days, June 3 and June 4, at designated centres spread across 36 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Authorities have put in place elaborate monitoring and security mechanisms to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination and prevent any irregularities.
According to the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), the examination is being held in offline mode in two shifts on both days.
The morning session is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while the afternoon session is conducted from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On the first day of the examination, candidates are appearing for papers in Social Science, Physical Education, Science, Urdu, Hindi, Mathematics, Agriculture and Music (Vocal).
The remaining subjects, including English, Home Science, Biology, Music (Instrumental), Sanskrit, Commerce and Art, will be conducted on Thursday.
To maintain the integrity of the examination process, authorities have enforced strict rules regarding prohibited items.
Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smart gadgets and digital watches have been barred from examination centres.
Candidates have also been directed to strictly comply with all instructions mentioned in their admit cards.
Speaking to IANS, an invigilator at an examination centre in Prayagraj said, "This examination will be conducted over two days, on June 3 and June 4. Everyone is fully alert, and the administration is strictly following all government guidelines."
Candidates appearing for the examination also expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the authorities.
One aspirant told IANS, "The arrangements are quite good, as a significant number of administrative officials and personnel have been deployed."
Another candidate said, "I am hopeful that I will clear the examination. The arrangements are good. Tight security is in place to avoid any misdeeds."
Security personnel, administrative officers and examination staff have been deployed in large numbers across centres, while surveillance measures have been strengthened to prevent cheating and other unfair practices.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.