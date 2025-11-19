UP TGT recruitment exam postponed again

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has postponed the Trained Graduate Teacher (UP TGT) recruitment written examination once more.

The exam, which was originally set for December 18 and 19, 2025, will now be held at a later date.

The decision was made during a Commission meeting on Monday. Following the discussion, the Commission's Deputy Secretary issued an official notification announcing the postponement of the written test, India Today reports.

The revised dates will be announced later.

This latest postponement has fueled dissatisfaction among candidates, many of whom have already been waiting for nearly three years since the recruitment announcement was published.

The recruitment process for 3,539 UP TGT posts began in January 2022, drawing 8.68 lakh applications. The written exam was first set for April 4 and 5, 2025, then moved to May 14 and 15, but the exam did not take place on either schedule.

Subsequent dates proposed for July 21-22 and July 30-31 also fell through. The Commission later announced December 18 and 19, 2025, as the final dates, but these too have now been postponed.

The frequent delays are the result of major administrative disruptions. Former Commission Chairperson Kirti Pandey resigned on September 22, and it was accepted on September 26.

Meanwhile, candidates' discontent has escalated into open outrage. Many claim that, after years of preparation, they continue to receive "tariq pe tariq" (date after date), resulting in loss of age eligibility, financial burden, and emotional distress.