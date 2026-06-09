UP teacher faces suspension for skipping assigned census duty

Ballia (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) A government primary school teacher has been suspended for allegedly failing to carry out census duty, an official of the Education Department said on Tuesday.
Ballia Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that Vinod Kumar, a teacher at the Composite School (government school) in Itahi village (under Sohanv education block), was assigned census work as an enumerator.
The Ballia tehsildar reported on June 6 that Vinod Kumar was failing to discharge his duties as an enumerator and that no census work was being carried out by him.
Despite repeated instructions, he had not commenced the work. Census officials and the tehsildar attempted to contact him but were unable to do so because his mobile phone was switched off.
Singh stated that, given the seriousness of the allegations, Vinod Kumar was suspended with immediate effect on Monday, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him.
Siyar Block Education Officer Sunil Chaubey has been appointed as the inquiry officer. During the suspension period, Vinod Kumar has been attached to the Rampur Primary School in Sohanv education block, Singh said.
(PTI)
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