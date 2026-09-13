After FIR quashed and compensation paid, UP students take part in Shillong city clean-up as community service

Shillong, Meghalaya (PTI): Six students from Uttar Pradesh, who were ordered by the Meghalaya High Court to undertake community service for vandalising a homestay in Shillong, participated in a cleanliness drive in the city on Friday.
Two of the six students were directed to undertake six days of community service after the high court quashed the FIR against all of them following a Rs 2.06 lakh settlement with the homestay proprietor.
Under the settlement, the students paid compensation to the proprietor and tendered an unconditional apology for their conduct. The court also directed two of them to pay an additional Rs 25,000 each to the proprietor within a week.
The two students were ordered to undertake three days of social service at the Sikh Centre Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Lachumiere from September 8, followed by three days with Jiva Cares' Project Operation Clean-Up.
They completed the first three days of community service and, on Friday, participated in cleanliness activities in Shillong's city centre.
They will continue working with Project Operation Clean-Up, which undertakes various cleanliness initiatives, including maintenance of flowers and waste bins across the city, for the remaining days.
The high court directed that a report on the satisfactory completion of the community service be submitted through the public prosecutor.
The matter has been listed for September 15 for recording compliance.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.