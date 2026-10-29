UP student who won in 68th Kerala school games event found to be overage

Kozhikode: A student, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and is enrolled in a school in Kottayam, won gold in the 400-meter sub-junior relay category at the 68th Kerala State School Games here, but was later found to be overage, sources said on Wednesday.
A bone test of the student was carried out at the medical college hospital here following complaints from some other schools and parents, revealing that the boy was between 15 and 18 years, while the event he competed in was meant for those under 14 years, the sources said.
One of the officials said that following the bone test results, the athlete was likely to be disqualified.
"The decision is awaited," he added.
The overage student, who won gold in the 400 metre relay, hails from Uttar Pradesh and had enrolled in the Kottayam school earlier this year.
According to the complaints against the student, he had two Aadhaar cards, each of which showed different ages.
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