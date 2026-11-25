Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an alleged gang leader wanted in a case of cheating people on the pretext of sending them to Russia for construction jobs, officials said on Wednesday.
Pankaj Nishad alias Golu, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested near Nagarpur crossing under Jalalpur police station limits in Ambedkar Nagar district on Tuesday evening, the STF said in a statement.
Nishad, a resident of Jaldipur village under Pawai police station limits in Azamgarh district, was wanted in a case registered at Tarun police station in Ayodhya in 2024 under sections relating to cheating, impersonation and forgery.
According to the STF, the gang allegedly used online directory platform Justdial to identify and lure people looking for employment opportunities abroad. Its members had registered their contact numbers on the platform and posed as overseas recruitment agents when prospective job seekers called them.
The accused allegedly collected Rs 40,000 initially from each applicant after taking their passport, followed by another Rs 1.20 lakh after promising to arrange a visa and air ticket. They told the applicants that they would be sent to Russia on work visas for construction jobs, with a promised monthly salary of 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh Russian roubles, the STF said.
The gang allegedly operated in collaboration with a company identified as JS Interference Limited, whose CEO was named as Sachin Singh in the statement. The accused told investigators that they paid Rs 1 lakh to the company as part of the arrangement.
"Even after collecting the initial amounts, the gang allegedly demanded an additional Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from the applicants. Those who refused to pay were sent fake flight-holding tickets to make them believe that their travel arrangements were underway," the STF said, quoting the accused.
The arrest was made following intelligence inputs received by an STF team on Tuesday night, the agency said.
During questioning, Nishad also disclosed that he had cases registered against him at different police stations and had earlier been arrested in a case registered at Dostpur police station in Sultanpur district in 2021, the STF said.
The accused has been handed over to the Ayodhya police in connection with the 2024 case, and further legal proceedings will be carried out by the local police, it added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.