UP Special TET 2026 admit card expected on October 31; exam scheduled for November 3

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the admit cards for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026 on October 31, ahead of the examination scheduled for November 3.
Candidates who applied under Advertisement No. 03/2026 will be able to download their hall tickets from the commission's official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The commission released the advance examination city intimation slip on October 23, allowing applicants to check their allotted city before the test.
The city intimation slip is not an admit card and cannot be used to enter the examination hall. Candidates must download the hall ticket separately once it becomes available.
UP Special TET 2026: Exam date and shift timings
The examination will be conducted on November 3 in two shifts:
Morning shift: 9.30 am to 12 noon
Afternoon shift: 2.30 pm to 5 pm
The examination will take place at six divisional headquarters: Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Agra. Candidates should check their individual admit cards for the final examination centre, reporting time and other instructions.
How to download the UP Special TET admit card
Once the download link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
Find the link for the UP Special TET 2026 admit card under Advertisement No. 03/2026.
Open the candidate login page.
Enter the required login credentials.
Submit the details to view the admit card.
Download and save the hall ticket, and take a printout for examination day.
Candidates should verify their name, registration details, examination date, shift, centre address and reporting instructions. Any discrepancy should be reported to the commission through its official channels.
City slip and admit card serve different purposes
The advance city intimation slip tells candidates which city they have been allotted for the examination, helping them plan travel arrangements. The admit card carries the examination centre details and serves as the entry document for the test.
Candidates who have not checked their city slip can access it through the commission's website using the required login credentials. The city slip was released on October 23, and the commission's examination notice provides for the separate issue of admit cards ahead of the November 3 test.
What candidates should know about the examination
The Special TET is being conducted for eligibility related to teaching at the primary and upper-primary levels, including special education for children with special needs.
According to the notification, the examination will be conducted in an offline, OMR-based format. Each paper carries 150 questions for 150 marks, with a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. The papers cover child development and pedagogy, languages and level-specific subjects. There is no negative marking, according to the published examination details.
The application process began on September 5 and closed on October 4. The commission issued the notification under Advertisement No. 03/2026 on September 3.
Candidates should monitor the official UPESSC website for the admit card link and any further instructions before the examination.