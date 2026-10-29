UP Special TET 2026 admit card expected on October 31; exam scheduled for November 3

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the admit cards for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026 on October 31, ahead of the examination scheduled for November 3.

Candidates who applied under Advertisement No. 03/2026 will be able to download their hall tickets from the commission's official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The commission released the advance examination city intimation slip on October 23, allowing applicants to check their allotted city before the test.

The city intimation slip is not an admit card and cannot be used to enter the examination hall. Candidates must download the hall ticket separately once it becomes available.