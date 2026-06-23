SIT probes Aliganj fire as cities across India intensify safety checks



He added that such inspections are carried out regularly to ensure awareness and compliance with safety norms.

"In light of the incident that occurred in Lucknow yesterday, inspections are being conducted at all coaching institutes and gaming zones in the Gorakhpur district...minor deficiencies were observed, and instructions have been issued to the coaching management to rectify them...we conduct these inspections regularly and continuously raise awareness," Rai told ANI.

Further, Bhopal Fire Officer Saurabh Kumar Patel said teams have been mobilised to inspect coaching institutes, with a focus on emergency exit gates, in light of recent incidents.

"Regarding the incident that occurred in Lucknow yesterday. Prior to that, there was an incident at a hotel in Delhi. And the accident that happened a year ago at a Delhi coaching centre due to waterlogging. In light of these events, we have mobilised our team today. We have inspected the coaching centre. We are also checking for emergency exit gates," Patel said.

"A major issue we have observed is ventilation. We are specifically inspecting the ventilation in relation to the hoardings installed outside. This is our first inspection of a coaching centre. Apart from MP Nagar, we will also form teams to conduct inspections in Bairagarh and Kolar. The main issue here is ventilation, and the emergency exit arrangements are inadequate. Their fire safety system was functional; the only problem identified was regarding ventilation," he further added.