UP set to have its first Forest University established for Rs 500 crore

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that Uttar Pradesh’s first forest university will be established in Gorakhpur. The institute will be built on 125 acres and will focus on the in-depth study of forests, wildlife and environmental sciences. The draft of the university’s Act is currently under final review.

The campus will be located near the Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre, the site where the Chief Minister first announced the proposal on September 6, 2024. That year, ₹50 crore was allocated in the state budget to initiate groundwork for the project.

The university will offer degree and diploma programmes in disciplines such as forestry, agroforestry, social forestry and horticulture. The curriculum will also cover ecology, natural resources, climate change and related areas. Training modules will provide students with hands-on exposure in forest regions and conservation zones.