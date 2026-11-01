Tight security in place at UP PET centres on last day of test

Lucknow: Security checks and arrangements were underway at various examination centres across Lucknow on Sunday as the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET) examination entered its final day.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) PET 2026 is being conducted on 25th October, 30th October, and 1st November 2026 by the UPSSSC.



Earlier on Sunday, October 25, eight special trains were arranged in Moradabad to manage the rush of candidates appearing for the UPSSSC PET, District Magistrate Anunay Jha said on Sunday.



Jha said the first shift of the examination, held on October 25, concluded successfully in the district. Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel remained deployed at the railway station to ensure security, including that of women passengers.

"First shift of the PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test) exam on 25 October concluded successfully in Moradabad. Eight special trains were arranged to manage the heavy rush at the railway station. Police, GRP and RPF personnel remain deployed to ensure security, including for women passengers," the DM said.