UP schools to serve halwa and upma weekly from Nov

The Uttar Pradesh government will introduce halwa and upma as supplementary food items for students in state-run schools from November 2026. The programme will run for 14 weeks until February 2027, with the dishes served once a week alongside the regular midday meal.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Additional Chief Secretary for Basic Education Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma has issued directions for implementing the programme across government schools in the state. The initiative aims to support child nutrition and encourage student participation in schools.

Under the prescribed schedule, halwa will be served on the first and third Fridays of each month, while upma will be provided on the second and fourth Fridays. If a Friday falls on a holiday, schools will distribute the supplementary food on the next working day.

The additional food will be served during the school mid-break and will not replace the existing midday meal. Each serving must contain at least 30 grams of semolina, along with the other ingredients specified for the respective preparation.