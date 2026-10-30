UP schools closed in Noida for PET; rain prompts holidays in Shravasti and Ballia

Schools in three Uttar Pradesh districts will remain closed on Friday, October 30, for different reasons, with examination arrangements prompting the closure in Gautam Buddh Nagar and adverse weather leading to holidays in Shravasti and Ballia.
In Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, 32 schools have been ordered to close for regular classes because they are being used as examination centres for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. The order applies to October 30 and does not amount to a district-wide holiday for all schools.
In Shravasti, the district administration announced a holiday for schools up to Class 8 after warnings of heavy rainfall and adverse weather. Ballia has also ordered schools up to Class 8 to remain closed on Friday because of the possibility of heavy rain and lightning.
Noida schools closed at 32 PET centres
The Gautam Buddh Nagar order, issued by District Inspector of Schools Chandra Shekhar, covers 32 examination centres, including 15 schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
The schools will be used to conduct the written PET examination in two shifts. Staff assigned to examination duties are required to report, while regular school students will stay home.
According to the district administration, around 28,000 candidates are appearing for the examination in the Gautam Buddh Nagar region on each scheduled examination day.
The PET is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). It serves as a preliminary eligibility test for candidates seeking several Group C government posts in the state.
Shravasti, Ballia announce holidays amid rain warnings
In Shravasti, District Basic Education Officer Akanksha Rawat issued the closure order on Thursday night. It covers government, government-aided and recognised schools, including institutions affiliated with CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
The holiday applies to students up to Class 8. Teachers assigned to census training must attend their scheduled sessions, according to the order.
Ballia district has separately directed schools up to Class 8 to remain closed on October 30 because of the possibility of heavy rainfall and lightning.
The weather-related closures are separate from the PET arrangements in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Neither order should be interpreted as a statewide school holiday.
PET 2026 scheduled across multiple districts
The PET 2026 written examination is scheduled for October 25, October 30 and November 1, with two shifts on each examination day. The first shift runs from 10 am to noon and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm.
The examination is being conducted across 60 districts, with more than 37 lakh candidates expected to appear, according to reports on the statewide arrangements.
School closures depend on district-level orders and the use of individual institutions as examination centres. Students and parents should check with their schools and local administrations before assuming that classes have been suspended.