UP schools closed in Noida for PET; rain prompts holidays in Shravasti and Ballia

Schools in three Uttar Pradesh districts will remain closed on Friday, October 30, for different reasons, with examination arrangements prompting the closure in Gautam Buddh Nagar and adverse weather leading to holidays in Shravasti and Ballia.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, 32 schools have been ordered to close for regular classes because they are being used as examination centres for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. The order applies to October 30 and does not amount to a district-wide holiday for all schools.

In Shravasti, the district administration announced a holiday for schools up to Class 8 after warnings of heavy rainfall and adverse weather. Ballia has also ordered schools up to Class 8 to remain closed on Friday because of the possibility of heavy rain and lightning.