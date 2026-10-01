UP schoolchildren bring school grievances to DM, stop his vehicle

Hamirpur: A group of schoolchildren stopped the vehicle of District Magistrate Ashok Kumar during his inspection of a government school here and complained of alleged assault, inadequate teaching and poor-quality mid-day meals, officials said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday when Kumar visited primary and upper-primary schools in Patara village under Kurara area of the district.
During inspection of a school, the DM reviewed cleanliness and other arrangements there and interacted with some students.
As he was leaving after the inspection, a group of students stopped his vehicle.
These students, possibly absent during the DM's interaction, narrated various grievances to the official, alleging that students were beaten at the school and proper teaching staff and resources were unavailable.
The children also complained about the quality of food items being served as mid-day meal, alleging that buttermilk was being mixed with the milk provided to them.
Taking the complaints seriously, Kumar directed concerned officials to conduct an immediate inquiry and take necessary action.
"The complaints made by the children have been taken seriously. The concerned officials have been directed to conduct an immediate inquiry and take necessary action," the DM said, asserting that anyone found guilty would not be spared.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.