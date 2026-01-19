UP schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar revise timings due to cold and dense fog

Gautam Buddh Nagar: In view of dense fog and severe cold conditions prevailing across Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, the district administration has revised school timings for all classes, officials said on Sunday.



The order, issued in compliance with the directions of the District Magistrate, stated that, from January 19, 2026, until further orders, all classes will be held from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.



"In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all classes in all schools operating in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, including government, private, and all schools affiliated with various boards (CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and others), will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, effective January 19, 2026, until further orders. These orders must be strictly followed," the order read.