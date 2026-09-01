UP Scholarship 2026: Check last date to apply

The Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh will continue the application process for the UP Scholarship 2026-27 for students of Class 9–10 (Pre-Matric), Class 11–12 (Post-Matric), and Post-Matric other than Intermediate till September 21, 2026. An active mobile number and Aadhaar are required to complete the registration process.

How to apply for UP Scholarship 2026-27?

One Time Registration has been mandatory on the UP Scholarship portal since the 2025-26 session and continues for 2026-27. Only one OTR is permitted per student; creating multiple OTRs may lead to debarment.

Step 1 – Go to scholarship.up.gov.in and select One Time Registration.

Step 2 – Authenticate the active mobile number and complete Aadhaar e-KYC.

Step 3 – Generate the OTR and save the number received on the registered mobile.

Step 4 – Open Student Registration and select the correct scholarship, category and study level.

Step 5 – Enter the OTR, complete UP scholarship registration and save the session-specific registration number.

Step 6 – Log in under Fresh Login, fill in personal, academic, fee and bank details, and upload the prescribed documents.

Step 7 – Review every entry before final submission. Download and print the locked application.

Step 8 – Submit the printed form and supporting documents to the school or institution within the specified timeline.

Eligibility criteria

All applicants must be citizens of India and permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh, enrolled in a recognised school, college or university. The scholarship is granted only once for a given course, and students already availing another scholarship are not eligible.

Documents required

1. Aadhaar card

2. UP domicile or residence certificate

3. Current income certificate

4. Caste certificate, if applicable

5. Previous qualifying examination marksheet

6. Current admission proof, student ID or bonafide certificate

7. Current-year fee receipt

8. Bank passbook showing an account in the student’s name

9. Passport-size photograph

10. Registration number and OTR details