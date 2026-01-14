UP’s development fueled by PRAGATI, says CM Adityanath

The chief minister said the PRAGATI model has proven to be a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh. The state has emerged as a leading infrastructure growth engine in the country. Projects such as the expressway network, the country's largest railway network, metro and air connectivity in maximum number of cities, the country's first rapid rail, inland waterways and ropeways have progressed in a time-bound manner, thanks to the effective platform of continuous review and problem-solving provided by PRAGATI, he said.