Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh's first Forestry and Horticulture University, whose foundation stone was laid here by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, will impart specialised education in agroforestry, develop new crop varieties and provide training to forest officials and farmers.

"The university, coming up on 125 acres at a cost of over Rs 491 crore in Campierganj, will offer BSc, MSc and PhD courses and undertake research in forestry, horticulture and agriculture-related fields," Adityanath said.

"The institution would not be limited to awarding degrees but would also emerge as a centre of excellence for training forest officials and promoting scientific research," he said.