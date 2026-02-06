UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Exam dates announced to fill 32,679 posts

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government announced the dates for the written examination for direct recruitment to more than 32,000 posts of constable (civil police) and equivalent positions.

According to a notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), the written examination will be held on June 8, 9 and 10 in two shifts on each day.

A total of 32,679 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.