UP Police constable recruitment exam: Telegram channel under lens over fake paper, FIR lodged

Lucknow: Launching a clampdown over suspicious social media handles luring candidates with ‘leaked’ examination papers, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday lodged an FIR against a Telegram channel for alleged fraud.
The Telegram channel titled ‘UPP Exam Paper’ sought to entice candidates with fake examination papers for Rs 8,000. The channel came under the police scanner after it shared a QR code and also bank account details, seeking to collect payments from the candidates who wanted access to the question paper ahead of the examinations.
The recruitment examinations pertain to filling of vacancies on 32,679 constable posts in the UP Police.
The UP Police have taken firm action against the Telegram channel, booking it for a brazen bid to swindle the candidates ahead of competitive exams. An FIR has been lodged at Hussainganj police station.
Police teams have also launched a probe and are gathering information about the operator of the Telegram channel as well as the bank account linked to the alleged scam.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued a stern warning ahead of the recruitment exams, particularly for the ‘problem solvers’ who sit in the exams with forged documents of respective candidates. It was warned that such ‘problem solvers’ will have to pay a huge penalty, as their houses may be razed if caught sneaking at the exam centres.
Allaying apprehensions over any leakage, it said that the examination papers have been safely transported to strong rooms and will be ferried to the respective exam centres under close supervision of officials.
The recruitment board has also urged candidates to stay away from rumours related to paper leaks. Officials have also warned action against those misleading candidates with hearsay, in turn disrupting the recruitment process.
The written papers for Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Examination 2026 are set to be held from June 8 (Monday), and more than 28 lakh candidates are likely to appear. The examinations are set to be held across the state, at more than 1100 examination centres.
The three-day exams from June 8 to June 10 will be held in two shifts each day -- first from 10 a.m. to noon and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.