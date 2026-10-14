UP Police Constable final results 2026 declared at uppbpb.gov.in; check cut-off marks here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the final result of UP Police Constable recruitment 2026 drive. It has declared UP Police final results 2026 after the physical tests. It has released UP Police Constable results 2026 for all the categories and posts.

The exam authority has also released UP Police Constable cut-off marks 2026 along with final result. Candidates can check their UP Police Constable final results 2026 using their registration number and name on the official merit list at uppbpb.gov.in.

The UPPRPB conducted the UP Police Constable exam for over 28 lakh registered candidates across six shifts. The UP Police Constable recruitment 2026 notification was released for a total of 32,679 vacancies. Candidates who qualify in the written exam are called for the further stages - Document Verification, Physical Measurement Test, and Physical Efficiency Test.

How to check UP Police Constable final results 2026 merit list?

Step 1: Open the official portal of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the latest news

Step 3: Find the UP Police Constable final results 2026 link

Step 4: Click on the final results of respective posts

Step 5: Check the results using the registration number and name

Step 6: Download UP Police Constable merit list 2026 pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of results or merit list for future need

UP Police Constable final cut-off 2026

The UPPRPB has released the final selection details along with horizontal cut-off marks for different posts. The UP Police Constable cut-off varies according to the post, category, and applicable horizontal reservation. Candidates are advised to visit the official portal for detailed cut-off.