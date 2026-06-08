UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026: Here's how to download

UP Police Constable answer key 2026

Many candidates started searching for the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 PDF after the exam. It should be noted that the board releases the UP Police Constable Answer Key PDF along with the question paper after the exam concludes. The answer key is a crucial document for candidates to verify their responses. Unofficial answer keys available on third-party websites are for reference purposes only; therefore, it is advised to wait until the UPPRPB releases the provisional answer key.

How to download UPPRPB Constable answer key 2026?

If released, candidates can follow the below steps to download answer key.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Find the answer key pdf link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the UP Police Constable answer key 2026 pdf

Step 4: Download UP Constable answer key 2026 pdf

Step 5: Take a printout of answer key for future need