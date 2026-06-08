UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026: Here's how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started conducting the written examination for the post of Police Constable. The UP Police Constable exam is scheduled to be held on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026. The written exam will be held in two shifts - 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm.
The Board has succesfully conducted the UP Police Constable written exam on June 8. As per the initial feedback received from candidates, the UP Constable written exam shift 1 was of moderate level. Let's explore key details regarding UP Police Constable answer key 2026 pdf.
UP Police Constable exam 2026 highlights
UP Police Constable answer key 2026
Many candidates started searching for the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 PDF after the exam. It should be noted that the board releases the UP Police Constable Answer Key PDF along with the question paper after the exam concludes. The answer key is a crucial document for candidates to verify their responses. Unofficial answer keys available on third-party websites are for reference purposes only; therefore, it is advised to wait until the UPPRPB releases the provisional answer key.
How to download UPPRPB Constable answer key 2026?
If released, candidates can follow the below steps to download answer key.
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: Find the answer key pdf link on the homepage
Step 3: Follow the link to land on the UP Police Constable answer key 2026 pdf
Step 4: Download UP Constable answer key 2026 pdf
Step 5: Take a printout of answer key for future need