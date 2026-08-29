UP: PM Shri school teacher beats Class 10 student; video surfaces on internet

Meerut: A Class 10 student was allegedly beaten by a teacher at PM Shri Government Inter College in the Hastinapur area of Meerut district, police said on Saturday.

A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced on social media, in which the teacher is seen repeatedly slapping the student.

According to the student's family, the incident took place around noon on Thursday when the teacher entered the classroom and allegedly started beating the boy over an issue.