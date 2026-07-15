UP: Non-veg food banned in King George Medical University messes

"This is a very good decision. First of all, it will provide relief from the smell, as cooking non-vegetarian food creates an unpleasant odour. Secondly, it will help protect the environment from certain unforeseen health-related issues. We express our heartfelt gratitude to those who have taken this decision. It is a welcome and historic decision. Although it has come late, it is a bold step," he said.

(IANS)